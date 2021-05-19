ANL 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-7.53%)
ASC 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.46%)
ASL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.35%)
AVN 86.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.75%)
BOP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.03%)
BYCO 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.54%)
DGKC 112.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.61%)
EPCL 50.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.5%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.64%)
FFBL 25.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.05%)
FFL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.04%)
HASCOL 10.31 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (10.98%)
HUBC 78.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.14%)
HUMNL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (8.52%)
JSCL 21.97 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (7.7%)
KAPCO 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.51%)
KEL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.87%)
LOTCHEM 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.18%)
MLCF 43.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.26%)
PAEL 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
POWER 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
PPL 82.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
PRL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1%)
PTC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
SNGP 42.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-3.39%)
TRG 174.75 Decreased By ▼ -8.05 (-4.4%)
UNITY 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.82%)
WTL 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.6%)
BR100 4,914 Decreased By ▼ -44.93 (-0.91%)
BR30 25,459 Decreased By ▼ -427.52 (-1.65%)
KSE100 45,682 Decreased By ▼ -299.71 (-0.65%)
KSE30 18,669 Decreased By ▼ -157.06 (-0.83%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,856
10424hr
Pakistan Cases
886,184
325624hr
Sindh
301,247
Punjab
329,913
Balochistan
24,064
Islamabad
79,552
KPK
127,609
Business Recorder Logo
May 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Scotland's Clarke names uncapped trio in Euro squad

  • Gilmour and Turnbull will be joined by Manchester United's Scott McTominay in midfield, while both Liverpool's Andy Robertson and Arsenal's Kieran Tierney have been selected in defence.
  • Clarke named five forwards in his squad, including Celtic's James Forrest, who returns to the side for the first time since September having recovered from injury.
Reuters 19 May 2021

Scotland manager Steve Clarke named the uncapped trio of Billy Gilmour, David Turnbull and Nathan Patterson in his 26-man squad for the European Championship on Wednesday, but left out veteran striker Leigh Griffiths after a patchy season with Celtic.

Chelsea youngster Gilmour made the cut, alongside Celtic's Turnbull and Rangers full back Patterson as Clarke opted for a mix of youth and experience for Scotland's first appearance at a major finals since the 1998 FIFA World Cup in France.

Gilmour and Turnbull will be joined by Manchester United's Scott McTominay in midfield, while both Liverpool's Andy Robertson and Arsenal's Kieran Tierney have been selected in defence.

Clarke named five forwards in his squad, including Celtic's James Forrest, who returns to the side for the first time since September having recovered from injury.

Sheffield United's Oli McBurnie, Rangers' Ryan Jack, and Norwich City's Kenny McLean all miss out with injuries, with Newcastle United Ryan Fraser the surprise pick among Clarke's forwards.

"It's been difficult for the players who have been ruled out through injuries and I've spoken to them. While they are disappointed they know it's part and parcel of football," Clarke said.

"It's also important to look at what it's coming through and having a few injured players gives a chance for us to bring some of the young boys in.

"I tried to keep the core of the squad together which I think is important as we're trying to build a national team spirit and feel good in everyone's company."

Clarke's squad will meet up next week for a training camp ahead of friendly matches against the Netherlands and Luxembourg.

Scotland, who are in Group D, begin their Euro campaign against Czech Republic at Hampden Park on June 14, before playing England and Croatia.

Scotland squad for the June 11-July 11 European Championship:

Goalkeepers: Craig Gordon, David Marshall, Jon McLaughlin

Defenders: Liam Cooper, Declan Gallagher, Grant Hanley, Jack Hendry, Scott McKenna, Stephen O'Donnell, Nathan Patterson, Andy Robertson, Greg Taylor, Kieran Tierney

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong, Ryan Christie, John Fleck, Billy Gilmour, John McGinn, Callum McGregor, Scott McTominay, David Turnbull

Forwards: Che Adams, Lyndon Dykes, James Forrest, Ryan Fraser, Kevin Nisbet.

European Championship Steve Clarke Euro squad Scotland manager FIFA World Cup

Scotland's Clarke names uncapped trio in Euro squad

Israeli airstrikes destroy the only COVID-19 testing lab in Gaza

Govt aims to construct 10 dams across Pakistan by 2028, says PM Khan

FM Qureshi departs for New York to draw world's attention on Gaza crisis

Tareen refutes reports of split in PTI, says we are part of the party

Govt unveils preliminary model of electronic voting machine at Parliament House

Pakistan, Turkey discuss ways to bring an end to Israeli atrocities against Palestinians

Bitcoin tumbles below $40,000 after China issues warning

India reports record 4,529 daily Covid-19 deaths

First US-Russia meeting ahead of Biden-Putin summit

Saudi foreign minister 'hopeful' over exploratory Iran talks

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters