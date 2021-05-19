Govt aims to construct 10 dams across Pakistan by 2028, says PM Khan

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the government aims to construct 10 dams across the country by 2028.

Addressing a ceremony in Peshawar after visiting the Mohmand Dam site on Wednesday, Imran said that the government is initiating the Decade of Dams project.

He added that the Mohmand Dam will solve the water and electricity woes of the people in the region.

He said no attention was paid to the poor class by successive regimes in past. He said PTI is the first government, which is focussing on the welfare of the oppressed and neglected people through the provision of health cards and housing facilities.

Talking about the construction work on Mohmand Dams, the Prime Minister said this reservoir will be completed by 2025 and it will irrigate 17,000 acres of land, provide 300 million gallon of water to the residents of Peshawar and generate cheap electricity.

He mentioned that the construction of the dam commenced in 2019 and has been underway despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Criticizing the corrupt mafia, Imran said that all are equal before the law and those involved in corrupt practices will not be spared at any cost.

He said that corruption and lawlessness have destroyed our country. "The corrupt mafia wants NRO but they should know that I am not going to give it to any of them," he stated.

Regarding the low-cost housing scheme, the premier stated that it is the government's top priority to improve the condition of the poor segments of the society. He added that the promotion of the housing sector would not only ensure economic activity but also help that the common man’s dream come true to own a home.

Imran regretted that delay in accommodation projects and negligence by previous governments has badly affected the low-income class.

In 2019, Prime Minister Imran Khan performed the groundbreaking of Mohmand Dam which is being constructed on River Swat in Mohmand District.

The mega project is being undertaken at a cost of Rs309.6 billion. The dam will have a water storage capacity of 1.293 million acre-feet and help generate 800 megawatts of electricity.