ANL 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-7.53%)
ASC 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.46%)
ASL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.35%)
AVN 86.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.75%)
BOP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.03%)
BYCO 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.54%)
DGKC 112.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.61%)
EPCL 50.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.5%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.64%)
FFBL 25.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.05%)
FFL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.04%)
HASCOL 10.31 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (10.98%)
HUBC 78.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.14%)
HUMNL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (8.52%)
JSCL 21.97 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (7.7%)
KAPCO 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.51%)
KEL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.87%)
LOTCHEM 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.18%)
MLCF 43.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.26%)
PAEL 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
POWER 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
PPL 82.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
PRL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1%)
PTC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
SNGP 42.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-3.39%)
TRG 174.75 Decreased By ▼ -8.05 (-4.4%)
UNITY 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.82%)
WTL 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.6%)
BR100 4,914 Decreased By ▼ -44.93 (-0.91%)
BR30 25,459 Decreased By ▼ -427.52 (-1.65%)
KSE100 45,682 Decreased By ▼ -299.71 (-0.65%)
KSE30 18,669 Decreased By ▼ -157.06 (-0.83%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,856
10424hr
Pakistan Cases
886,184
325624hr
Sindh
301,247
Punjab
329,913
Balochistan
24,064
Islamabad
79,552
KPK
127,609
Business Recorder Logo
May 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

FM Qureshi departs for New York to draw world's attention on Gaza crisis

  • Qureshi is accompanied by Foreign Minister of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu, Palestinian counterpart Riyad Al Malki and foreign minister of Sudan
  • The FM's UN visit comes on the special instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan to highlight plight of Palestinians at UNGA session
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 19 May 2021

(Karachi) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has left Turkey for New York to attend the emergency session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Israeli aggression against Palestinians. The UNGA session is scheduled to be held tomorrow (May 20).

As per details, Qureshi is accompanied by Foreign Minister of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu, Palestinian counterpart Riyad Al Malki and the foreign minister of Sudan.

Qureshi's UN visit comes on the special instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan in an effort to draw the attention of the international community to the deteriorating situation in Gaza.

During the UNGA meeting, the foreign minister will raise his voice against the oppression of the Palestinians by Israel. The foreign minister will also hold talks with local and international media representatives and Pakistan's views on the situation in Palestine.

Prior to departure, Shah Mahmood Qureshi held meetings with Turkish PM Recep Erdogan and Turkish FM Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu. Both sides reaffirmed that the world had a collective responsibility in ensuring necessary steps to help address the dire situation in Palestine and restore peace.

meetings Palestinians international community Israeli aggression UNGA session Turkish and Palestine FMs deteriorating situation in Gaza restoring peace efforts to address crisis

FM Qureshi departs for New York to draw world's attention on Gaza crisis

Govt aims to construct 10 dams across Pakistan by 2028, says PM Khan

Tareen refutes reports of split in PTI, says we are part of the party

Govt unveils preliminary model of electronic voting machine at Parliament House

Pakistan, Turkey discuss ways to bring an end to Israeli atrocities against Palestinians

Bitcoin tumbles below $40,000 after China issues warning

India reports record 4,529 daily Covid-19 deaths

First US-Russia meeting ahead of Biden-Putin summit

Saudi foreign minister 'hopeful' over exploratory Iran talks

Death toll climbs in Israel-Gaza conflict as France proposes ceasefire

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters