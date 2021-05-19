FM Qureshi departs for New York to draw world's attention on Gaza crisis

(Karachi) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has left Turkey for New York to attend the emergency session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Israeli aggression against Palestinians. The UNGA session is scheduled to be held tomorrow (May 20).

As per details, Qureshi is accompanied by Foreign Minister of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu, Palestinian counterpart Riyad Al Malki and the foreign minister of Sudan.

Qureshi's UN visit comes on the special instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan in an effort to draw the attention of the international community to the deteriorating situation in Gaza.

During the UNGA meeting, the foreign minister will raise his voice against the oppression of the Palestinians by Israel. The foreign minister will also hold talks with local and international media representatives and Pakistan's views on the situation in Palestine.

Prior to departure, Shah Mahmood Qureshi held meetings with Turkish PM Recep Erdogan and Turkish FM Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu. Both sides reaffirmed that the world had a collective responsibility in ensuring necessary steps to help address the dire situation in Palestine and restore peace.