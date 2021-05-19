Sindh govt allows bakeries, milk shops to open till midnight

(Karachi) As part of measures to ease COVID-19 restrictions, the Sindh government has permitted bakeries and milk shops across the province to remain open till midnight, local media reported on Wednesday.

As per the new COVID-19 advisory, the provincial government has allowed milk shops, bakeries, home delivery, and takeaway facility to continue till 12 am (midnight). However, restaurants and food streets will remain closed while a ban on indoor and outdoor dining will remain in place. However, home delivery, takeaway and drive-through facilities are allowed," read a notification issued today.

Last month, the Sindh government imposed several restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus, including closing down all schools, colleges, and educational institutions.

The government banned inter-city transport and ordered the closure of markets by 6 pm. It also instructed that the government offices will function with essential staff.