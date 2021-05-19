Govt unveils preliminary model of electronic voting machine at Parliament House

(Karachi) The government on Wednesday displayed a preliminary model of an electronic voting machine (EVM) at the Parliament House, local media reported.

As per details, the prototype machine was presented by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Babar Awan.

Highlighting details about the EVM, Fawad Hussain said that 36 conditions of the Election Commission of Pakistan have been fulfilled in the EVM model.

He maintained that the EVM will produce quick election results, and none of the contesting candidates will have any reason to level allegations of rigging.

The minister also invited the opposition parties, including the PPP and the PML-N, to observe the working of the machine and suggest any improvements.

He mentioned that EVMs are being used in at least 20 countries of the world. The machine will ensure a transparent and impartial voting process, secure and immediate results of the electoral process, Fawad said.

The solution of all the issues raised in the past electoral process has been ensured during the making of the electronic voting machine, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Babar Awan said EVM will help eradicate rigging in elections in the country. "There are five proposed EVM models; three have been imported and two others are being manufactured in Pakistan, he pointed out.

He said the ECP will finalize the model of the machine.

Earlier, Fawad Chaudhry gave a detailed briefing to Prime Minister Imran Khan on the electronic voting machine, voting procedures, and its various features in Islamabad.

The balloting machine has been prepared with the joint efforts of the Science and Technology Ministry, COMSATS, and the National Institute of Electronics (NIE), which has been tested with encouraging results.