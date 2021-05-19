ANL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-6.93%)
Jahangir Tareen's bail extended in money laundering case

  • The court told the Federal Investigation Agency to complete its investigation by May 31
  • Tareen is accused of transferring over Rs3 billion from JDW company to his son-in-law's closed paper manufacturing company Farooqui Pulp
Fahad Zulfikar 19 May 2021

(Karachi) A session court in Lahore has extended the bail of PTI leader Jahangir Tareen and his son Ali Tareen until May 31, in money laundering and fraud cases, local media reported on Wednesday.

The court told the Federal Investigation Agency to complete its investigation by May 31. In the last hearing, the court had extended the bail till May 19.

The Federal Investigation Agency filed FIRs against former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen, and other family members in the sugar scandal and money laundering charges.

Tareen is accused of transferring over Rs3 billion from JDW company to his son-in-law's closed paper manufacturing company Farooqui Pulp. The investigation agency has also charged Tareen and others for illegal hoarding of sugar, misappropriation, and cheating in the FIR.

The FIA alleged that the money was later transferred to the accounts of different members of the Tareen family. Also, the former PTI leader and his family members are accused of being involved in purchasing US dollars from the open market and transferring them into their overseas accounts.

