Pakistan

Gusty winds, rain to hit Karachi again today, predicts Met Dept

  • The temperature in Karachi is expected to range between 38 and 40 degrees Celsius
  • On May 18, Karachi was hit by rain and dust storm due to the influence of the cyclone Tauktae
Fahad Zulfikar 19 May 2021

(Karachi) The Meteorological Department has predicted that rain and gusty winds will hit the city today (Wednesday), local media reported.

As per details, the Met Office has forecast light rainfall with gusty winds in Karachi and other parts of Sindh. The temperature in Karachi is expected to range between 38 and 40 degrees Celsius, it stated.

On May 18, Karachi was hit by rain and dust storm after thunder cells developed over Karachi due to the sweltering heat.

Power supply to several areas was suspended after the storm hit the city. These areas included Malir, Shah Faisal Town, Tariq bin Ziyad Society, Model Colony, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Jackson Market, Orangi, Landhi, and Korangi.

Met Department official Sardar Sarfaraz said that the dust storm was caused due to the influence of the cyclone Tauktae combined with local weather conditions.

He said Karachi could experience gusty winds again until the cyclone system is out of the region.

Karachi Meteorological department forecast Cyclone Tauktae dust storm rain and gusty winds sizzling temperature

