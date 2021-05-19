ANL 31.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-4.13%)
ASC 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.2%)
ASL 23.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.1%)
AVN 87.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.51%)
BOP 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.16%)
BYCO 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.85%)
DGKC 113.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.4%)
EPCL 50.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.16%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.64%)
FFBL 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.08%)
FFL 15.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.55%)
HASCOL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (7.64%)
HUBC 78.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.01%)
HUMNL 6.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 19.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.35%)
KAPCO 39.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.39%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.64%)
LOTCHEM 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
MLCF 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.12%)
PAEL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.77%)
PIBTL 9.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.48%)
PPL 83.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
PRL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2%)
PTC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.7%)
SNGP 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.7%)
TRG 176.70 Decreased By ▼ -6.10 (-3.34%)
UNITY 40.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.14%)
WTL 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
BR100 4,919 Decreased By ▼ -39.52 (-0.8%)
BR30 25,518 Decreased By ▼ -368.46 (-1.42%)
KSE100 45,717 Decreased By ▼ -264.53 (-0.58%)
KSE30 18,703 Decreased By ▼ -122.6 (-0.65%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,856
10424hr
Pakistan Cases
886,184
325624hr
Sindh
301,247
Punjab
329,913
Balochistan
24,064
Islamabad
79,552
KPK
127,609
Business Recorder Logo
May 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US oil neutral in $63.88-$65.45 range

  • The long-expected second correction may be developing towards $61.79, as indicated by a triangle.
Reuters 19 May 2021

SINGAPORE: US oil looks neutral in a range of $63.88-$65.45 per barrel. The bias seems to be towards the downside.

The contract failed again to break a resistance at $66.52. The failure suggests the formation of a triple-top around this level.

The pattern will be confirmed when oil breaks $63.88. It will then suggest a target around $60.

A break above $65.45 may lead to a gain to $66.52.

On the daily chart, oil failed to break a strong resistance zone of $65.65-$66.60.

The long-expected second correction may be developing towards $61.79, as indicated by a triangle.

The pattern appeared after an uptrend.

It looks like a bullish continuation pattern, which means the uptrend may resume upon the completion of the current correction.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Brent oil US oil barrel asia oil usa oil

US oil neutral in $63.88-$65.45 range

Bitcoin tumbles below $40,000 after China issues warning

India reports record 4,529 daily Covid-19 deaths

First US-Russia meeting ahead of Biden-Putin summit

Saudi foreign minister 'hopeful' over exploratory Iran talks

Death toll climbs in Israel-Gaza conflict as France proposes ceasefire

Tareen refutes media reports, denies forming forward bloc in PTI

Gaza conflict pushing region in 'wrong direction': Saudi Arabia

US condemns Erdogan 'anti-Semitic' remarks

Pakistan reports over 100 COVID-19 deaths for second consecutive day

FY22 budget to be aimed at boosting agri output: govt

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters