Brent oil neutral in $67.14-$68.76 range

SINGAPORE: Brent oil looks neutral in a range of $67.14-$68.76 per barrel, and an escape could suggest a direction.

The contract failed thrice to break a resistance at $69.87. The consolidation within a wedge has extended. Its repeated failures to overcome the barrier suggests a fall towards $65.83, which is pointed by the lower trendline of the wedge.

Immediate resistance is at $68.76, a break above which could lead to a gain to $69.87. On the daily chart, oil seems to have lost its bullish momentum around a resistance at $70.75. After breaking the support at $68.43, it may fall to $66.29.

As far as the longer-term outlook is concerned, oil looks neutral in a range of $66.29-$70.75, within which the consolidation has lasted for two weeks.

The longer oil remains in this range, the more likely it falls.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.