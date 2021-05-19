Markets
Russia's Trust Bank prices sale of shares in VTB
- Citigroup on Tuesday said Trust Bank was planning to sell its 9.1% stake in VTB via an accelerated book building.
19 May 2021
MOSCOW: Russia's Trust Bank has successfully priced the sale of close to 1.18 trillion shares in state lender VTB Bank at 0.0427 roubles ($0.0006) per ordinary share, one of the deal organisers, Citigroup, said on Wednesday.
