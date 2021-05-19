ANL 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.22%)
ASC 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.2%)
ASL 23.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.14%)
AVN 87.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.79%)
BOP 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.16%)
BYCO 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.85%)
DGKC 113.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.48%)
EPCL 50.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
FFBL 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.08%)
FFL 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.24%)
HASCOL 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (7.43%)
HUBC 78.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.01%)
HUMNL 6.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 19.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.35%)
KAPCO 39.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.39%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.64%)
LOTCHEM 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
MLCF 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.12%)
PAEL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.77%)
PIBTL 9.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.48%)
PPL 83.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.36%)
PRL 24.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.08%)
PTC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.7%)
SNGP 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.7%)
TRG 176.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.30 (-3.45%)
UNITY 40.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.99%)
WTL 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
BR100 4,918 Decreased By ▼ -40.62 (-0.82%)
BR30 25,521 Decreased By ▼ -366.24 (-1.41%)
KSE100 45,715 Decreased By ▼ -266.58 (-0.58%)
KSE30 18,702 Decreased By ▼ -123.55 (-0.66%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,856
10424hr
Pakistan Cases
886,184
325624hr
Sindh
301,247
Punjab
329,913
Balochistan
24,064
Islamabad
79,552
KPK
127,609
Business Recorder
Markets

Russia's Trust Bank prices sale of shares in VTB

  • Citigroup on Tuesday said Trust Bank was planning to sell its 9.1% stake in VTB via an accelerated book building.
Reuters 19 May 2021

MOSCOW: Russia's Trust Bank has successfully priced the sale of close to 1.18 trillion shares in state lender VTB Bank at 0.0427 roubles ($0.0006) per ordinary share, one of the deal organisers, Citigroup, said on Wednesday.

Citigroup on Tuesday said Trust Bank was planning to sell its 9.1% stake in VTB via an accelerated book building.

