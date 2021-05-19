SAPM endorses efficacy of Covid-19 vaccine against many variants

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, while urging the people to get themselves vaccinated against Covid-19, said there is no shortage of Chinese Sinopharm vaccine in the country.

The SAPM on health said this in a tweet, and addressing a press conference here on Tuesday he said so far about nearly 0.1 percent of people vaccinated have reported some sort of side effects.

He said the Covid-19 vaccine is very effective to protect citizens from medical complications from many virus variants. “Keeping in view the detection of new Covid-19 variants in Pakistan and raising questions on the effectiveness of vaccine process, I advise country people to must go for vaccination against the virus to avoid facing more complications and hospitalization.”

The special assistant noted that almost all of the people complained of having mild and expected side effects out of the millions of people who have been inoculated.

So far, Pakistan has administered 3,836,291 vaccine doses to the people of which only 4,329 people have reported of adverse effects.

Nearly all reports were of mild, expected side effects of which 90 percent complained of pain at the site of injection or fever, he said.

He said that out of 3.8 million vaccinated people six serious cases were reported, the authorities thoroughly investigated each of the case and found to be coincidental and non-attributable to the vaccine. The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has provided a special number to the citizens in case a person wants to report side effects of the vaccine, the people can call on 1166 or visit website www.nims.nadra.gov.pk.

Sultan said people who had received Sinopharm's first dose would receive the second dose of the same vaccine.

Dr Sultan added the authorities are not suggesting mixing up vaccines based on scientific data. While dispelling the rumors of Sinopharm vaccine shortage, Sultan said that the Chinese vaccine is available at all the vaccination centres, it is incorrect to say that the vaccine's stock has ended.

