Speakers at PFUJ rallies condemn Israeli atrocities

ISLAMABAD: Speakers representing journalists’ bodies and civil society at rallies on a call by Pakistan federal Union of Journalist (PFUJ) have strongly condemned Israeli terrorism and atrocities against Palestinian and bombing on civilian residential centres and media houses and urged the United Nations to immediately intervene to stop Israeli aggression against Palestinians.

Protest rallies were arranged by all the Union of journalists (UJ’s) in Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta, Lahore, apart from Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, Sukkur, Abbottabad, Rahimyar Khan, Gujranwala, Multan which were widely attended by journalists, representative of civil society lawyers people from different walks of life and termed Israeli brutalities as inhuman and act of barbarism and terrorism.

“Condemnation resolutions are not enough, Muslim world must pressurise Israel to stop violence against innocent civilians in Palestine,” said PFUJ President Shehzada Zulfiqar while addressing rally a in Quetta.

He condemned Israeli bombing and air strikes on a building housing media outlets in Gaza.—PR

