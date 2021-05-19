$24.2bn in 10 months: PM thanks expatriates for record remittances

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday thanked the overseas Pakistanis for sending record remittances of $24.2 billion during the first 10 months of fiscal year 2021. The PM took to Twitter to thank the expatriates for showing faith in Naya Pakistan.

“I have always believed Overseas Pakistanis to be our greatest asset… Thank you for your faith in Naya Pakistan,” he said.

The PM said that in April, the remittances by overseas Pakistanis rose to an all-time high of $2.8 billion.

“Remitting $24.2bn in first 10 months of FY21, you have broken the record level achieved in entire FY20,” commented PM Imran Khan.