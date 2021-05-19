ANL 33.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.35%)
PM ‘protecting’ people involved in Ring Road scam: Khaqan

Recorder Report 19 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday accused the government of protecting its people involved in Rawalpindi Ring Road scam.

Talking to journalists after appearing before an accountability court, he claimed that ‘everyone in PM House is busy in making money.’

“No corruption or money laundering charge has yet been proved against PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif but government is making all-out efforts to implicate him,” he added.

He questioned what the ministers who could be seen holding pressers on regular basis had to do with National Accountability Bureau (NAB) if the top anti-graft body is functioning independently.

He claimed that the government ministers talking tall today would be fleeing the country one by one the day Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government comes to an end.

He said all the focus of PTI regime is on Shehbaz Sharif despite putting him in jail for fifteen months without finding him anything against him.

Abbasi said people associated with PTI who were involved in Rs 600 billions sugar scam could be seen roaming free, but opposition leaders are being sent to jails one after another in fabricated cases.

Despite the fact that not a single person has yet been take to task in billions of rupees sugar scam, he added, another case worth billions of rupees Rawalpindi ring Road scam had surfaced which will meet a similar fate like that of sugar scandal.

He said Zulfi Bukhari stepped down from his office had nothing to do with the Ring Road scam, adding all these are jokes, and the sole intention of the government is nothing but to protect its people involved in the corruption.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

