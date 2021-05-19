BD to buy 50,000 tonnes of wheat

HAMBURG: Bangladesh’s state grains buyer has issued another international tender to purchase 50,000 tonnes of milling wheat, traders said on Tuesday. The deadline for submission of price offers is May 30, they said.

Bangladesh has issued a series of wheat and rice tenders in past months. The country is importing rice and wheat to shore up its depleted reserves after repeated floods last year damaged its crops, sending local prices to record highs. A previous tender from Bangladesh for 50,000 tonnes of wheat closed on May 6 with no purchase yet reported.

Price offers in the new tender are again sought on CIF liner out terms. These terms include ship unloading costs for the seller.