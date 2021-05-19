KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 90,747 tonnes of cargo comprising 71,655 tonnes of import cargo and 19,092 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hour ending at 0700 Hours.

The total import cargo of 71,655 comprised of 21,711 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 1,248 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 5,696 tonnes of DAP and 43,000 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo

The total export cargo of 19,092 tonnes of comprised of 11,492 tonnes of containerized cargo, 7,600 tonnes of Clinkers.

A total of 6321 containers were handled out of which 2962 were of imports and 3359 were of exports. 2962 import containers comprised of 574 of 20s and 1091 0f 40s. Imports empty container was 0 of 20s and 103 of 40s. Export containers 3359 comprised of 311 of 20s and 129 of 40s. Export empty containers were of 378 of 20s and 1206 of 40s.

There were 03 ships namely Zi Jing Zong, MOL Grandeur and Oel Kedarnath are currently at the berths.

There were 06 ships namely Itel Lirica, Wan Hai 613, FU Rong Sondg, Barbara, Shilling and APL Norway sailed off from Karachi Port.

There are 03 ships namely SC Mercury Marine Services, Xin Pu Dong Shipping Lines, Diyala Feeders, Paramaita, Din Qing Dao, Budapest Express, MSC Ssamu, UGlory, Anka Sky Bulk Courageous and Zi Jing Song Shipping Lines were expected on 18-05-2021.

PORT QASIM

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 239,644 tonnes, comprising 215,486 tonnes imports cargo and 24,158 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,000 Containers (3,298 TEUs imports and 1,184 TEUs export), was handled at the Port .

There are thirteen ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them four ships, Jabal Shams, SG Friendship, Maritime Rosemary and MSC Samu & three more ships, Maersk Columbus, MSC Esthi and Lusail carrying Coal, Chemicals, Palm oil, Containers and Natural gas are expected take berths at PIBT, EVTL, LCT, QICT and PGPCL on Tuesday (today), 18th May, while a container vessel ‘Argolikos’ is due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day, and another container vessel ‘Levina’ is due to arrive on Wednesday, 19th May-2021.

