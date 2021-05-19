KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (May 18, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 601,127,923 311,997,257 26,186,535,826 11,732,151,628 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,893,649,112 (2,446,279,376) (552,630,265) Local Individuals 24,061,530,503 (23,082,010,156) 979,520,347 Local Corporates 8,163,217,624 (8,590,107,706) (426,890,082) ===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021