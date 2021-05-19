Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on ...
19 May 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (May 18, 2021).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
601,127,923 311,997,257 26,186,535,826 11,732,151,628
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,893,649,112 (2,446,279,376) (552,630,265)
Local Individuals 24,061,530,503 (23,082,010,156) 979,520,347
Local Corporates 8,163,217,624 (8,590,107,706) (426,890,082)
===============================================================================
