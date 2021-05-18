ANL 33.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.35%)
ASC 15.43 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (7.15%)
ASL 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.58%)
AVN 89.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.41%)
BOP 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
BYCO 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.73%)
DGKC 115.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.43%)
EPCL 50.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1%)
FCCL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
FFBL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.54%)
FFL 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.76%)
HASCOL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.22%)
HUBC 79.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
HUMNL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.4%)
JSCL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.19%)
KAPCO 40.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
KEL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.26%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 44.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.11%)
PAEL 32.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.52%)
POWER 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.56%)
PPL 82.80 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.48%)
PRL 24.95 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.54%)
PTC 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
SILK 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.46%)
SNGP 43.68 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (4.5%)
TRG 182.80 Increased By ▲ 4.62 (2.59%)
UNITY 41.25 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (7.48%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
BR100 4,959 Increased By ▲ 32.4 (0.66%)
BR30 25,887 Increased By ▲ 233.44 (0.91%)
KSE100 45,982 Increased By ▲ 191.46 (0.42%)
KSE30 18,826 Increased By ▲ 108.77 (0.58%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,752
13524hr
Pakistan Cases
882,928
256624hr
Sindh
299,913
Punjab
328,775
Balochistan
23,931
Islamabad
79,371
KPK
127,224
Business Recorder Logo
May 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South Africa's rand firmer as Fed fears ease

  • "Traders may prefer to sit on their hands until after the SARB provides fresh insights into its assessment of prevailing economic conditions and prospective monetary policy."
Reuters 18 May 2021

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa's rand firmed on Tuesday as increased risk appetite lured investors away from the safe-haven dollar, even though there was some caution ahead of a local lending rates decision later in the week.

At 1500 GMT the rand was 0.74% firmer at 13.9975 per dollar.

Higher US Treasury yields have hit demand for risk assets this year, but yields stalled on Tuesday as market participants grew increasingly confident that the Federal Reserve will hold off on hiking interest rates for the time being, despite worrisome near-term inflation spikes.

Caution ahead of a local decision on interest rates, due on Thursday, and consumer price-growth figures before that, has however limited the rand's gains, traders said.

In a poll by Reuters last week, all 25 economists surveyed saw the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of South Africa's Reserve Bank (SARB) keeping its repo rate unchanged at a record low 3.5% for a fifth straight meeting.

"Traders may prefer to sit on their hands until after the SARB provides fresh insights into its assessment of prevailing economic conditions and prospective monetary policy," said economists at ETM Analytics in a note.

Stocks were flat, with the rand lifting companies that tend to benefit when the currency is stronger, including retailers and financial firms.

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange's Top-40 Index closed 0.01% higher at 61,190 points and the broader All-Share Index climbing 0.06% to 67,255 points. Telkom, South Africa's leading landline operator part-owned by the state, rose almost 14% after flagging an expected 145% increase in full-year profits.

Drinksmaker Distell closed 5% higher after announcing it had been approached by Heineken about a possible acquisition of the majority of its business.

South African bonds firmed, with the yield on the benchmark 2030 government issue down 3.5 basis points to 9.075%.

South Africa's rand rand vs dollar South African forex Market South Africa GDP

South Africa's rand firmer as Fed fears ease

Pakistan's Remittances rise to all-time high of $2.8bn in April

21 dead, 96 missing as cyclone batters Covid-stricken India

Punjab govt suspends 18 health officials for 'out of turn' COVID vaccination

US approves release of oldest Guantanamo prisoner - a Pakistani man accused of ties with Al-Qaeda

Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines appear effective against Indian variants: Research

Monster cyclone batters Covid-stricken India's west coast

US military chief warns Israel-Palestinian conflict destabilising 'beyond Gaza'

UN meeting on Myanmar arms embargo postponed

Gaza reels under Israeli strikes as violence enters second week

Qureshi leaves for US en route Turkey to address UNGA on Palestine

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters