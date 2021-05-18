Irish COVID-19 jobless claims fall 4pc

DUBLIN: The number of people in Ireland claiming temporary coronavirus-related jobless benefits fell by 4% over the last week, with a higher number expected next week following the reopening on Monday of non-essential retail, government data showed.

Pandemic Unemployment Payment claims dropped 13,498 to 363,167 down from a peak of 480,000 in February, data from the social protection department showed. Around 22,000 are due to receive their final payment this week, the department said.