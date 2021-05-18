ANL 33.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.35%)
May 18, 2021
Technology

Spotify to launch auto-transcribe feature for podcasts soon

  • Spotify has announced today that it will be introducing a beta version of a podcast auto-transcription feature for its podcasts over the coming weeks
BR Web Desk 18 May 2021
Source: Reuters
Source: Reuters

Spotify has announced today that it will be introducing a beta version of a podcast auto-transcription feature for its podcasts over the coming weeks, along with multiple other updates to make its app more accessible across iOS and Android.

As part of a beta roll-out, the Swedish audio streaming company will also begin auto-transcriptions of some exclusive and original shows in the coming weeks.

In addition to this, Spotify users will now be able to read the transcript with or without audio and can click on the text to move to a specific part of the podcast. This will also be a great feature for those who prefer reading rather than listening to a podcast show.

Spotify also hopes to eventually enable transcripts across all podcasts on its app, according to reports by the Verge.

Other updates to the app will be launched today. These include several visual changes to the app's button colours, text and size. The company plans on making the app easier to navigate for people with low vision and visual impairments through these new updates.

Spotify explains that these features will also maintain a high quality experience for users in situations with low lighting or high screen reflections.

iOS Users can enjoy these new features by changing their accessibility settings and setting a larger text size.

