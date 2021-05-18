ANL 33.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.35%)
ASC 15.43 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (7.15%)
ASL 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.58%)
AVN 89.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.41%)
BOP 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
BYCO 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.73%)
DGKC 115.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.43%)
EPCL 50.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1%)
FCCL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
FFBL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.54%)
FFL 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.76%)
HASCOL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.22%)
HUBC 79.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
HUMNL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.4%)
JSCL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.19%)
KAPCO 40.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
KEL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.26%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 44.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.11%)
PAEL 32.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.52%)
POWER 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.56%)
PPL 82.80 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.48%)
PRL 24.95 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.54%)
PTC 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
SILK 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.46%)
SNGP 43.68 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (4.5%)
TRG 182.80 Increased By ▲ 4.62 (2.59%)
UNITY 41.25 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (7.48%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
BR100 4,959 Increased By ▲ 32.4 (0.66%)
BR30 25,887 Increased By ▲ 233.44 (0.91%)
KSE100 45,982 Increased By ▲ 191.46 (0.42%)
KSE30 18,826 Increased By ▲ 108.77 (0.58%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,752
13524hr
Pakistan Cases
882,928
256624hr
Sindh
299,913
Punjab
328,775
Balochistan
23,931
Islamabad
79,371
KPK
127,224
Business Recorder Logo
May 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Vodafone edges back into annual profit

  • Profit after tax hit 112 million euros ($136 million) in the 12 months to the end of March, Vodafone said in a results statement.
AFP 18 May 2021

LONDON: British telecoms giant Vodafone said Tuesday it had rebounded into annual profit, as it cut debt after the flotation of its European phone mast division.

Profit after tax hit 112 million euros ($136 million) in the 12 months to the end of March, Vodafone said in a results statement that also revealed plans for more investment.

The group had suffered a net loss of 920 million euros in 2019/20, when its performance was skewed by a vast legal charge in India.

In 2020/21, Vodafone cut its huge debt pile to 40.5 billion euros, thanks to the initial public offering of the phone mast unit Vantage Towers.

However, sales dipped 2.6 percent to 43.8 billion euros as the coronavirus pandemic slammed demand for global travel and weighed on roaming revenues.

Vodafone meanwhile vowed to refocus on new generation connectivity and digital services in Europe and Africa, in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis.

"The world has changed. The pandemic has shown how critical connectivity and digital services are to society," said chief executive Nick Read.

"Vodafone is strongly positioned and through increased investment, we are taking action now to ensure we play a leadership role and capture the opportunities that these changes create."

The firm's share price slid 5.8 percent to 133.44 pence in midday deals on London's rising FTSE 100.

"These are not results to shoot the lights out, but there are signs of measured progress within an extremely competitive sector," said Interactive Investor analyst Richard Hunter.

Vodafone floated Vantage Towers in Frankfurt in March, valuing the division at around 12 billion euros.

Vodafone raised 2.3 billion euros in the IPO, although it remains a majority shareholder.

Vantage Towers' portfolio includes 82,000 macro sites -- towers, masts and rooftops -- across 10 European countries.

Coronavirus Vodafone profit pandemic British telecoms giant

Vodafone edges back into annual profit

Pakistan's Remittances rise to all-time high of $2.8bn in April

21 dead, 96 missing as cyclone batters Covid-stricken India

Punjab govt suspends 18 health officials for 'out of turn' COVID vaccination

US approves release of oldest Guantanamo prisoner - a Pakistani man accused of ties with Al-Qaeda

Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines appear effective against Indian variants: Research

Monster cyclone batters Covid-stricken India's west coast

US military chief warns Israel-Palestinian conflict destabilising 'beyond Gaza'

UN meeting on Myanmar arms embargo postponed

Gaza reels under Israeli strikes as violence enters second week

Qureshi leaves for US en route Turkey to address UNGA on Palestine

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters