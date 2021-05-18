ANL 33.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.35%)
Pakistan

Punjab govt suspends 18 health officials for 'out of turn' COVID vaccination

  • Initial inquiry transpired that the staff was taking bribes from people to save them from waiting in long lines for vaccination
  • The employees have been served show-cause notices after confirmation of the charges
Fahad Zulfikar 18 May 2021

(Karachi) The Punjab Health Department has suspended 18 officials who were charging people for COVID vaccination in the province, local media reported.

As per details, the COVID vaccination is being provided free at hospitals by the government, however, 18 health officials were found taking bribes from the people for COVID vaccination at the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI).

Initial inquiry transpired that the staff was taking bribes from people to save them from waiting in long lines for vaccination.

The employees have been served show-cause notices and after confirmation of the charges, the 18 officials including Nawaz Joban, Sajjad Ali, Muhammad Tanvir, Babar Ali, Karamat Ali, Amjad Ali, Taimur Fayyaz, Muhammad Yousuf, Faqir Hussain, and others have been suspended by the health department.

Commenting on the matter, Lahore Commissioner retired Capt Muhammad Usman said that action has been taken on their complaint.

He added that Lahore DC has conducted the inquiry and suspended 18 officials for being involved in irregularities, including receiving bribes for vaccinating the people. He stated that those suspended belonged to the district health department and not the MCL.

