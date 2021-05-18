ANL 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.06%)
ASC 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.69%)
ASL 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
AVN 88.37 Decreased By ▼ -3.08 (-3.37%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.62%)
DGKC 115.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.98%)
FCCL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
FFBL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.92%)
FFL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.26%)
HASCOL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3%)
HUBC 79.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.38%)
HUMNL 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.24%)
JSCL 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.45%)
KAPCO 40.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
KEL 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
LOTCHEM 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
MLCF 44.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.67%)
PAEL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.24%)
POWER 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.9%)
PPL 82.01 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.51%)
PRL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.7%)
PTC 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.46%)
SNGP 43.05 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.99%)
TRG 175.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.68 (-1.5%)
UNITY 41.25 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (7.48%)
WTL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.96%)
BR100 4,937 Increased By ▲ 10.67 (0.22%)
BR30 25,713 Increased By ▲ 59.66 (0.23%)
KSE100 45,782 Decreased By ▼ -8.67 (-0.02%)
KSE30 18,729 Increased By ▲ 11.56 (0.06%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,752
13524hr
Pakistan Cases
882,928
256624hr
Sindh
299,913
Punjab
328,775
Balochistan
23,931
Islamabad
79,371
KPK
127,224
Business Recorder Logo
May 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan finalizes deal to acquire two million doses of Sputnik V vaccine

  • The first consignment of two million doses of Sputnik V vaccine will be transported to Pakistan soon
  • Russian scientist says the shot had proven 97.6 percent effective against COVID-19 in a real-world assessment, based on data from 3.8 million people
Fahad Zulfikar 18 May 2021

(Karachi) As part of efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, Pakistan has finalized a deal to acquire two million doses of the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine, local media reported on Tuesday.

The first consignment of two million doses of Sputnik V vaccine will be transported to Pakistan soon. An aircraft of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) will airlift the first batch of the Russian vaccine from Abu Dhabi to the country.

Earlier, Pakistan approved Russia's Sputnik V COVID vaccine for emergency use, becoming the 22nd country to approve it. The vaccine will be administered in two shots, three weeks apart, and has a six-month shelf life.

Russian scientist Denis Logunov, one of the lead developers of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, had said that the shot had proven itself 97.6 percent effective against COVID-19 in a real-world assessment, based on data from 3.8 million people.

The new effectiveness rate is higher than the 91.6 percent rate outlined in results from a large-scale trial of Sputnik V and published in The Lancet medical journal.

Pakistan PAF Sputnik vaccine deal finalized two million doses first consignment transportation to Pakistan

Pakistan finalizes deal to acquire two million doses of Sputnik V vaccine

21 dead, 96 missing as cyclone batters Covid-stricken India

Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines appear effective against Indian variants: Research

Monster cyclone batters Covid-stricken India's west coast

US military chief warns Israel-Palestinian conflict destabilising 'beyond Gaza'

UN meeting on Myanmar arms embargo postponed

Gaza reels under Israeli strikes as violence enters second week

Qureshi leaves for US en route Turkey to address UNGA on Palestine

State of economy ‘All is well’, PM told

NA passes resolution against Israeli atrocities in Palestine

Gaza conflict rages on despite diplomacy

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters