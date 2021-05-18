UN President Bozkir to visit Pakistan from May 25 to 27

(Karachi) The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President Volkan Bozkir is expected to visit Pakistan from May 25 to 27.

In a tweet, Volkan Bozkır stated: "I am pleased to announce that within the framework of the invitations I received, I will pay official visits to #Bangladesh & #Pakistan from 25 to 27 May."

He added, “In Islamabad, I will be received by President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi." The UN president will also deliver remarks to the National Defence University, the tweet read.

Bozkir's visit comes after the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) will hold an urgent meeting on May 20 (Thursday) to discuss the grave situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood departed for Turkey on Prime Minister Imran Khan's directives to draw the international community's attention towards the situation in Palestine.

The FM will then leave for the United States along with the foreign ministers of Turkey, Sudan, and Palestine. The FM is visiting New York to address the emergency session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on the Palestine issue.