ANL 33.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-2.42%)
ASC 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (5.07%)
ASL 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
AVN 89.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-2.24%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.93%)
DGKC 116.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.65%)
EPCL 50.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.2%)
FCCL 23.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.56%)
FFBL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
FFL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.52%)
HASCOL 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.67%)
HUBC 79.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.57%)
HUMNL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
JSCL 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.93%)
KAPCO 40.70 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.34%)
KEL 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.5%)
LOTCHEM 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.05%)
MLCF 45.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.56%)
PAEL 32.68 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.43%)
PIBTL 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.02%)
POWER 8.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 82.25 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.81%)
PRL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.91%)
PTC 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.46%)
SNGP 43.42 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (3.88%)
TRG 179.55 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (0.77%)
UNITY 41.25 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (7.48%)
WTL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.96%)
BR100 4,951 Increased By ▲ 24.98 (0.51%)
BR30 25,840 Increased By ▲ 186.69 (0.73%)
KSE100 45,886 Increased By ▲ 95.37 (0.21%)
KSE30 18,775 Increased By ▲ 58.17 (0.31%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,752
13524hr
Pakistan Cases
882,928
256624hr
Sindh
299,913
Punjab
328,775
Balochistan
23,931
Islamabad
79,371
KPK
127,224
Business Recorder Logo
May 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold prices at 3-1/2-month high on weaker dollar, inflation anxiety

  • Investors now await minutes of the US Fed's last meeting, due on Wednesday, for more cues on the US central bank's monetary policy.
Reuters 18 May 2021

Gold prices on Tuesday rose to their highest in more than three months as a weaker US dollar and grwoing inflationary pressure lifted bullion's appeal as an inflation hedge.

FUNDAMENTALS

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,868.89 per ounce by 0101 GMT, after hitting its highest since Feb. 1 in early Asian trade.

US gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,869.40 per ounce.

The dollar teetered near multi-month lows against European currencies. A weaker greenback makes gold more appealing for other currency holders.

Recent economic readings out of the United States have sparked concerns over rising inflation and raised bets over an earlier-than-expected Federal Reserve rate hike.

Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan on Monday reiterated his view that he does not expect interest rates to rise until next year.

Gold tends to benefit from lower interest rate environment as it reduces the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Investors now await minutes of the US Fed's last meeting, due on Wednesday, for more cues on the US central bank's monetary policy.

Japan's economy shrank more than expected in the first quarter as the slow vaccine rollout and a resurgence in COVID-19 infections hit consumption.

SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.7% to 1,035.93 tonnes on Monday from 1,028.36 tonnes in the prior session.

Palladium gained 0.3% to $2,911 per ounce, silver rose 0.2% to $28.23 and platinum edged 0.2% higher to $1,242.27.

Gold Prices palladium Silver Dollar SPDR Gold Trust Spot gold US gold

Gold prices at 3-1/2-month high on weaker dollar, inflation anxiety

21 dead, 96 missing as cyclone batters Covid-stricken India

Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines appear effective against Indian variants: Research

Monster cyclone batters Covid-stricken India's west coast

US military chief warns Israel-Palestinian conflict destabilising 'beyond Gaza'

UN meeting on Myanmar arms embargo postponed

Gaza reels under Israeli strikes as violence enters second week

Qureshi leaves for US en route Turkey to address UNGA on Palestine

State of economy ‘All is well’, PM told

NA passes resolution against Israeli atrocities in Palestine

Gaza conflict rages on despite diplomacy

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters