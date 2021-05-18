ANL 33.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.53%)
ASC 14.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.99%)
ASL 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
AVN 89.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-2.52%)
BOP 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
BYCO 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
DGKC 115.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.43%)
EPCL 50.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.88%)
FCCL 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
FFBL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.77%)
FFL 16.26 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.26%)
HASCOL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.11%)
HUBC 78.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.55%)
KAPCO 40.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.2%)
KEL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
LOTCHEM 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
MLCF 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.56%)
PAEL 32.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
POWER 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.13%)
PPL 81.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PRL 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.68%)
PTC 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 176.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-0.8%)
UNITY 41.25 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (7.48%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
BR100 4,927 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.01%)
BR30 25,642 Decreased By ▼ -11.69 (-0.05%)
KSE100 45,772 Decreased By ▼ -18.53 (-0.04%)
KSE30 18,731 Increased By ▲ 13.9 (0.07%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,752
13524hr
Pakistan Cases
882,928
256624hr
Sindh
299,913
Punjab
328,775
Balochistan
23,931
Islamabad
79,371
KPK
127,224
Business Recorder Logo
May 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Macron hosts summit on post-Covid Africa finance

  • Macron notably announced that France would cancel almost $5 billion in debt owed by Khartoum in order to help a transition he described as an "inspiration".
AFP 18 May 2021

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron Tuesday hosts African leaders and chiefs of global financial institutions for a summit meeting that will seek to provide Africa with critical financing swept away by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Africa has so far been less badly hit by the pandemic than other global regions -- with a total of 130,000 dead across the continent.

But the economic cost is only too apparent, with the International Monetary Fund warning in late 2020 that Africa faces a shortfall in the funds needed for future development -- a financial gap -- of $290 billion up to 2023.

A moratorium on the service of public debt agreed in April last year by the G20 and the Paris Club, a group of creditor countries that tries to find sustainable solutions for debtor nations, was welcomed but will not be enough on its own.

Many want a moratorium on the service of all external debt until the end of the pandemic.

"We are collectively in the process of abandoning Africa by using solutions that date from the 1960s," Macron said last month, warning that failure would lead to reduced economic opportunity, sudden migration flows and even the expansion of terrorism.

International financial leaders attending will include IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva as well as World Bank managing director of operations Axel van Trotsenburg.

The summit gets underway at 1100 GMT and winds up with a 1600 GMT press conference with Macron and Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi, whose country holds the rotating African Union presidency.

'New, cheaper, longer'

Serge Ekue, the president of the West African Development Bank (BOAD), told AFP that Africa needed much longer loan maturities that went beyond seven years and interest rates that were 3.0 percent rather than 6.0 percent.

"In West Africa, the average age is 20. You walk in (Ivory Coast's biggest city) Abidjan and there is incredible energy," he said, noting that Africa had seen growth rates of 5-6 percent in the last years.

"The issue is therefore not so much a moratorium as obtaining low rates. Because it is better to issue new, cheaper and longer debt than to obtain a suspension," he said.

The summit comes a day after a conference on Monday attended by several heads of state, that aimed at rallying support for the Sudan government under Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok in the transition after the 2019 ousting of longtime strongman Omar al-Bashir.

Macron notably announced that France would cancel almost $5 billion in debt owed by Khartoum in order to help a transition he described as an "inspiration".

Both meetings, held in a temporary exhibition centre under the shadow of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, are a chance for Macron to show himself as a statesman on Africa whose influence goes beyond the continent's francophone regions.

With some two dozen African heads of state due to attend Tuesday's summit, it will be one of the biggest in-person top-level meetings held during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Other key figures attending include Rwandan President Paul Kagame and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

G20 pandemic COVID French President Emmanuel Macron South Africa's public finances summit meeting

Macron hosts summit on post-Covid Africa finance

Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines appear effective against Indian variants: Research

Monster cyclone batters Covid-stricken India's west coast

US military chief warns Israel-Palestinian conflict destabilising 'beyond Gaza'

UN meeting on Myanmar arms embargo postponed

Gaza reels under Israeli strikes as violence enters second week

Qureshi leaves for US en route Turkey to address UNGA on Palestine

State of economy ‘All is well’, PM told

NA passes resolution against Israeli atrocities in Palestine

Gaza conflict rages on despite diplomacy

Sudan clears final hurdle for debt relief

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters