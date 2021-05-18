KMC prepares rain emergency plan: administrator

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Monday said that unpredictable rain can hit Karachi anytime due to climate change, and considering this possible threat, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has prepared a rain emergency plan.

He asked the officials concerned of KMC to come up with a detailed contingency plan within a week so that it should be implemented even before the monsoon rain fall. The Administrator said this while addressing a meeting to review measures for rain emergency here.

Senior Director Coordination Khalid Khan, Senior Director Municipal Services Masood Alam, Director General Technical Services Shabih Ul Hasnain Zaidi, Director City Warden Raja Rustam, Director Machine Pool Depot Noman Arshad, Chief Engineer (E&M) Abbas Ali Shah, Syed Muhammad Taha and other concerned officers were also present.

The Administrator said that the Works Department would play a pivotal role in rain emergency while Municipal Services, City Wardens, MPD and other departments would work under it.

He directed that the plan would contain complete details regarding availability of dewatering pumps, excavators, cranes and other machinery, deployment of operators, manpower and transportation of machinery.

“Trained divers will also be deployed to provide immediate assistance to the citizens in case of any emergency in case of flooding in nullahs during rains so that human lives can be saved by taking immediate action,” he added.

Ahmed said that arrangements have been made to keep the available drainage pumps in active and efficient condition as they may be needed in case of accumulation of water anywhere.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021