Probe into Kashmore massacre continues: Murtaza

KARACHI: Sindh government spokesperson and Advisor to CM for Law, Environment & Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab said Monday we as a nation are not taking any precaution in the matter of spread of Covid-19.

“As decided by the NCOC, we have also decided that the task force will meet again on Thursday and if there is no improvement, we will take tough decisions,” he said while addressing a press conference in the committee room of Sindh Assembly Building here on Monday.

He appealed to the people not to push for difficult decisions. In India, when the monster of Covid-19 got out of control, there was a lack of oxygen. Therefore, the Sindh government immediately decided to ensure oxygen supply and the Sindh chief minister asked the administration to make alternative arrangements.

Jamshoro District has been active in this regard and deputy commissioner Jamshoro has contacted the power plants. He further said after the test on 14th May, PCSIR had declared this oxygen suitable for medical purposes and Pakistan will be the first country in the subcontinent to produce oxygen using this process. “We can also produce oxygen under this process and we can also produce this gas at Guddu from which South Punjab and Balochistan can be benefited.”

The Sindh government spokesperson, while answering the questions said a tragic incident took place in Kashmore and the weapons used in this incident were brought from Balochistan to Kashmore. Investigations are ongoing, he added.

Wahab said FIR had been lodged in Kashmore incident and raids were being carried out to arrest the accused. The accused in this incident had evacuated their houses from Kashmore district but police were conducting regular raids and soon the perpetrators of the incident would be arrested. “We disagreed with the decisions of the NCOC meeting because the decision to lift the sanctions was taken in a hurry,” he said.