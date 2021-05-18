Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,617
7424hr
Pakistan Cases
880,362
323224hr
Sindh
299,194
Punjab
327,362
Balochistan
23,866
Islamabad
79,221
KPK
127,038
Business Recorder Logo
May 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Miss Mexico crowned Miss Universe 2021

AFP 18 May 2021

WASHINGTON: Miss Mexico was crowned Miss Universe on Sunday in Florida, after fellow contestant Miss Myanmar used her stage time to draw attention to the bloody military coup in her country.

Sunday night marked the Miss Universe competition’s return to television, after the pageant was cancelled in 2020 for the first time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Andrea Meza, 26, finished first ahead of the Brazilian and Peruvian finalists in a flashy televised event, hosted by American actor Mario Lopez and television personality Olivia Culpo.

Former Miss Universe contestants Cheslie Kryst, Paulina Vega and Demi-Leigh Tebow (who won the title in 2017) served as competition analysts and commentators, and a panel of eight women determined the winner.

pandemic Miss Universe 2021 Miss Mexico Olivia Culpo

Miss Mexico crowned Miss Universe 2021

NA passes resolution against Israeli atrocities in Palestine

Gaza conflict rages on despite diplomacy

Sudan clears final hurdle for debt relief

Working 55-hour week increases risk of death: UN

Ecnec reconstituted; Tarin replaces Hafeez as chairman

Cabinet likely to discuss energy issues today

Equal cost sharing with provinces: Govt working on Rs110bn agriculture plan

SAPM Zulfi Bukhari quits over Ring Road scam

UN General Assembly to meet Thursday on Israel's Military Offensive in Gaza

OGDCL discovers gas from Jandran X-04 well

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.