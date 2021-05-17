‘Palestine Solidarity Day’ to be observed on Friday: FM

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday announced to observe ‘Palestine Solidarity Day’ on next Friday across the country to express the full support of government and people of Pakistan with the Palestinian people suffering from the ongoing Israeli aggression.

Highlighting Pakistan’s efforts to draw the world attention towards the Palestine issue in the National Assembly, the foreign minister thanked the House for passing a joint resolution against ongoing Israeli attacks on innocent Palestinians and fully backing the government to strongly represent the nation at all forums on the matter.

He said Pakistan was effectively conveying to the world leaders its apprehensions about the rapidly deteriorating situation in Palestine, with the need to play their part in de-escalating the same.

He said Pakistan had a clear stance that all necessary steps must be taken for stopping the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people and their properties.

The international community must protect the Palestinians against the blatant and illegal use of force and flagrant violations of human rights by the Zionist regime, he stressed.

Foreign Minister Qureshi said Pakistan had clearly presented its stance on the Palestine issue, which was highly appreciated even by the Palestinian government through its letter saying “God bless Pakistan”.

He said Pakistan was appalled by the sheer magnitude of illegal, disproportionate, and indiscriminate use of force, tyranny and injustice being perpetrated by the Israeli occupation forces against defenceless Palestinians.

“There are no words strong enough to condemn the systematic and barbaric crimes against the Palestinians. The deteriorating conditions in the occupied Palestinian territories due to the illegal practices of Israel, its colonial policies, and its continued aggression, siege and collective punishment, are sickening,” he added.

Sharing details, he said on May 16 two important meetings were held on the subject - the OIC foreign ministers session which was represented by him and the UN Security Council session, chaired by the Chinese foreign minister.

He said maintaining peace and security was the basic responsibility of the UN Security Council, being an important international forum as people were waiting for how the forum takes action.

He appreciated the diplomatic efforts of Chinese foreign minister in that regard.

He said there was consensus in the the meeting of Islamic Cooperation Organization (OIC) on Pakistan’s stance of lasting peace in Palestine through resolving the issue and that demographic changes in Palestine were totally unacceptable, besides stopping Israel to use force against the innocent Palestinians.

He said in the OIC meeting, Pakistan demanded the immediate withdrawal of Israeli troops from the occupied territories and giving the right to Palestinian people to return to Palestine as they had the right to return back to their homes.

He said despite the aggression of Israeli forces against innocent Palestinian people, the international media was still under some influence, but in today's world it was not easy to hide things in the presence of social media.

He said in a meeting with the Turkish foreign minister it was decided that the OIC permanent members would contact the UN General Assembly President to demand the an emergency session of the assembly to discuss all issues related to Palestine.

He apprised the House that he was leaving for Turkey to have a meeting with the foreign ministers of Palestine, Sudan, Turkey, and then he would go to New York to represent Pakistani nation's stance.

The minister while reaffirming Pakistan’s abiding support for the Palestinians, called for immediate protection of them against the Israeli aggression, implementation of the United Nations resolutions, and accountability of Israel for its crimes against humanity.

He condemned indiscriminate bombardment on innocent Palestinian and expressed sympathies on the killing of over 200 people. “Bombardment is continued and people are still dying,” he added.

He said Israel also targeted the media outlets with one hour notice despite several requests to give further time.

He said now the people had started agitations in many European countries against violation of humanitarian laws and war crimes by Israel.

“The people are protesting in the streets of United Kingdom, France, Germany, Sydney and raising voices against the Israeli aggression.”

He said the European foreign ministers session was being held on Tuesday and expressed the hope that they would raise their voice for humanity as 65 million Muslims were living in Europe.

He said during a telephonic conversation with US Secretary of State, besides bilateral relations and peace in Afghanistan, he also discussed the matter of Palestine and asked the US to play its role for ceasefire or de-escalation.

He said the issue was also discussed with the Chinese foreign minister, besides foreign ministers of Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Afghanistan, and Indonesia.

“Pakistan under the leadership of PM Imran Khan will be on the right side of history.”

Earlier, participating in the debate, Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said the whole nation should truly support the Palestinian people.

He added that some elements were intentionally trying to create anarchy in the region.

He said several non-Muslims had arranged anti-Israel rallies to show their solidarity with the Palestinian people.

He said the international media was silent over the brutality of Israeli forces as they even destroyed the media tower to stop coverage.

He added unfortunately the international media and countries were silent and saying nothing on the issue.

He said no doubt the broad parameters of Pakistan’s foreign policy on the Kashmir and Palestine issue were made on the teachings of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

"We should continue our support to the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir till the issue is resolved as per the wishes of the people and in accordance with the UN resolutions," he added.

He expressed the hope that the government would truly represent the sentiments of the nation on the Palestine issue.

He suggested moving a joint resolution from the whole parliament on the issue.

He said Pakistan needed to play a proactive role on the Palestine issue and proposed to observe Youm-al-Quds on next Friday to show solidarity with the innocent people of Palestine.

He also suggested sending of relief goods to the people of Palestine through OIC and Red Cross on immediate basis.