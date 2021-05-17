Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,617
7424hr
Pakistan Cases
880,362
323224hr
Sindh
299,194
Punjab
327,362
Balochistan
23,866
Islamabad
79,221
KPK
127,038
Pakistan

As a nation we are not taking any precaution measure to stop spread of corona virus: Advisor

  • He further said that after the test on May 14, PCSIR has declared this oxygen suitable for medical purposes.
APP 17 May 2021

KARACHI: Advisor for Law, Environment & Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that we as a nation are not taking any precautionary measure in the matter of spread of corona virus.

As decided by the NCOC, we have also decided that the task force will meet again on Thursday and if there is no improvement, we will take tough decisions.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference in the committee room of Sindh Assembly Building here Monday.

"If traders and the public want things to get better, we have to wear masks, follow the SOP and get vaccinated, otherwise we have to make tough decisions," he said. He appealed to the people not to push for difficult decisions. In India, when the monster of the corona virus got out of control, there was a lack of oxygen. Therefore, the Sindh government immediately decided to ensure oxygen supply and the Sindh chief Minister asked the administration to make alternative arrangements. Jamshoro District has been active in this regard and Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro has contacted the power plants.

He further said that after the test on May 14, PCSIR has declared this oxygen suitable for medical purposes and Pakistan will be the first country in the subcontinent to produce oxygen using this process.

We can also produce oxygen under this process and we can also produce this gas at Guddu from which South Punjab and Balochistan can be benefited, he concluded.

NCOC Murtaza Wahab

