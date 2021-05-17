Markets
EU 2020/21 soft wheat exports 23.44 million tonnes by May 16
- That was down from 31.27 million tonnes cleared by the same week last season, the data showed.
- Since Jan. 1, the European Commission's data has covered the EU's 27 countries only, whereas previous figures up to Dec. 31 covered both the EU-27 and Britain.
PARIS: Soft wheat exports from the European Union in the 2020/21 season that started last July had reached 23.44 million tonnes by May 16, data published by the European Commission showed on Monday.
EU 2020/21 barley exports had reached 6.86 million tonnes, against 6.77 million a year ago, while EU 2020/21 maize imports stood at 12.81 million tonnes, down from 18.29 million.
