Apple announces lossless Apple Music for Free

BR Web Desk Updated 17 May 2021
Source: Reuters
Source: Reuters

Apple announced that its Apple Music will be receiving two major updates in the coming June. The app will be getting support for high-quality, lossless audio and new Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos feature.

It is important to note that this new feature will be available for free to all subscribers. However, it will remain exclusive to Apple Music and only those who have subscribed.

Apple also claims that it will feature 75 million lossless audio songs in its catalogue by the end of 2021 for its users to enjoy, as reported by The Verge.

Those who want to switch on their lossless audio, need to install the latest version of Apple Music and open the settings on their iPhone. Audio Quality settings within the music section will allow users to opt for this lossless audio settings.

In addition to this, Spatial audio and Dolby Atmos audio are a big step forward for the tech giant, as this new technology will enable Apple users to listen to more immersive mixes through their AirPods or Beats headphones with the H1 or W1 chip.

Spatial audio will also be played on default in the latest iPhone, iPad and Mac devices, and Apple users would only need to go to their settings and turn Dolby Atmos to 'Always on'.

As lossless audio is gaining popularity amongst consumers, other music streaming apps have also jumped on the bandwagon. Amazon announced that Amazon Music HD will be free to Amazon Music's unlimited subscribers, while Spotify also shared plans on launching its HiFi tier later this year.

