World
Canada home sales, average price decline in April from March
- The actual national average selling price was C$696,000 in April, falling 2.9% from March but up 41.9% from a year earlier as it was compared with a sharp decline in April 2020 amid the first wave of COVID-19, the industry group said.
17 May 2021
OTTAWA: Canadian home sales fell 12.5% in April from March, with the average selling price also declining slightly on the month, data from the Canadian Real Estate Association showed on Monday.
The actual national average selling price was C$696,000 in April, falling 2.9% from March but up 41.9% from a year earlier as it was compared with a sharp decline in April 2020 amid the first wave of COVID-19, the industry group said.
Actual sales, not seasonally adjusted, rose 256% from a year earlier, while the group's Home Price Index was up 23.1% on the year and up 2.4% from March.
US seeks 'justification' from Israel for strike on media building
Canada home sales, average price decline in April from March
UN General Assembly to meet Thursday on Israel's Military Offensive in Gaza
Pakistan conveys its serious concern to Afghan side over 'irresponsible statements and baseless allegations' made by Afghan leadership
Bitcoin hits 3-month low, then rallies, on Musk tweets
India's Gujarat state braces for most severe cyclone in over two decades
Pakistan desires broad-based and comprehensive partnership with US, Qureshi tells Blinken
Corruption case: Govt includes Shehbaz Sharif's name in no-fly list
Gaza pummelled by fresh Israeli air strikes, nearly 200 dead in a week
Pakistan reports 3232 new coronavirus cases, 74 deaths in 24 hours
Pro-Israel, pro-Palestinian protesters clash in Montreal
UN General Assembly to consider call for Myanmar arms embargo
Read more stories
Comments