Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,617
7424hr
Pakistan Cases
880,362
323224hr
Sindh
299,194
Punjab
327,362
Balochistan
23,866
Islamabad
79,221
KPK
127,038
World

Canada home sales, average price decline in April from March

  • The actual national average selling price was C$696,000 in April, falling 2.9% from March but up 41.9% from a year earlier as it was compared with a sharp decline in April 2020 amid the first wave of COVID-19, the industry group said.
Reuters 17 May 2021

OTTAWA: Canadian home sales fell 12.5% in April from March, with the average selling price also declining slightly on the month, data from the Canadian Real Estate Association showed on Monday.

The actual national average selling price was C$696,000 in April, falling 2.9% from March but up 41.9% from a year earlier as it was compared with a sharp decline in April 2020 amid the first wave of COVID-19, the industry group said.

Actual sales, not seasonally adjusted, rose 256% from a year earlier, while the group's Home Price Index was up 23.1% on the year and up 2.4% from March.

Canadian home sales Canadian GDP Canadian Real Estate Association Canadian Trade

