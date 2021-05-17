Karachi's COVID positivity rate shoots up to 24 percent

(Karachi) Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab has expressed grave concern after the positivity ratio of coronavirus cases shot up to 24 percent in Karachi during the last 24 hours.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Murtaza Wahab said, “The increase in COVID positivity rate shows we are violating standard operating procedures (SOPs).”

He stated that the positivity rate in Hyderabad has also increased as the positivity ratio was 11.8 percent. He warned of strict decisions if the positivity ratio keeps increasing.

He urged the public to wear masks and get a COVID vaccination.

Recalling the last year’s Eid, the Sindh government spokesperson said that a sharp increase was recorded after the end of the Eid holidays.

He apprised that the Sindh Task Force endorsed the decisions taken by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) and added that the next meeting of the task force would be held on May 20 (Thursday) to review the latest situation.

Earlier, the highest number of coronavirus cases in Sindh were reported in Karachi’s District East.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that during the current month, 143 people died from the deadly virus.

He stated that 123 patients are on ventilators of which 19 are at home. There are 664 ventilator beds in Sindh and presently 58 of them are occupied, he added.