Barred from travelling: Shehbaz Sharif files contempt of court plea in LHC

(Karachi) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president Shehbaz Sharif has filed a contempt of court plea in the Lahore High Court (LHC) for not permitting him to travel abroad for treatment, local media reported on Monday.

As per details, Shehbaz submitted the plea after the government placed his name in the Exit Control List. The opposition leader has made the federal government and Director General Federal Investigation Agency (DG-FIA) Wajid Zia the respondent in his plea.

The plea stated that Shehbaz Sharif was allowed by the high court to travel abroad for treatment, but he was stopped at the airport by the FIA immigration counter.

The LHC has been asked to initiate contempt of court proceedings against the officials for not complying with the court orders.

Earlier today, the government included Shebaz's name in the no-fly list as a corruption case worth billions of rupees is pending against him.

The government stated that if Shehbaz Sharif is allowed to go abroad, it could affect the proceedings of the case.

The Lahore High Court had approved PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif’s bail after the initial order of the court, granting bail to the opposition leader, was sent to the referee judge due to a dispute between the judges.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had informed the court that there is an allegation of the transfer of Rs533 million against Shehbaz through TTs (telegraphic transfer).

The bureau stated that the PML-N president declared his assets as Rs2.1 million in 1990, which reached Rs41 million in 1998.