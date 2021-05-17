China stocks hit over 2-month high on consumer, healthcare gains

Coronavirus
Reuters 17 May 2021

SHANGHAI: China shares rose on Monday, as sustained gains in consumer and healthcare stocks overshadowed concerns over the country reporting a mixed bag of economic data.

** The CSI300 index rose 1.7% to 5,198.19 at the end of the morning session, its highest since March 8, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.0% to 3,526.09.

** China's industrial output grew 9.8% in April from a year ago, slower than the 14.1% surge in March, official data showed.

** Leading the gains, the CSI300 consumer staples index and the CSI300 healthcare index climbed 2.8% and 2.5%, respectively, following a 2.1% and 2.4% gain the previous session.

** "Higher PPI could usually lead to higher CPI, resulting in price hikes in consumer products," said Xia Tian, managing director at Shanghai-based asset management firm Minvest in a wechat post.

** "Investors in May and June could pay close attention to small and medium-sized consumer stocks with solid earnings, in particular consumer companies with price hikes and benefiting from summer consumption," Xia added.

** China's factory gate prices rose at the fastest rate in three and a half years in April as the world's second-largest economy gathers momentum after strong first-quarter growth.

** Though analysts argued the market would continue to be rangebound, citing a lack of drivers for a continued rally and marginally decreased liquidity as Beijing maintains a cautious policy stance.

** There are no big opportunities in the market overall, with investors rotating in and out of sectors including cyclicals, consumer and tech firms, Aijian Securities noted in a report.

** Latest data showed China's new investors grew in April at its slowest pace in 13 months, hit by a lack of upside momentum for the stock market and persistent worries over policy tightening.

** The Hang Seng index added 0.4% to 28,137.09, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.7% to 10,479.73.

