Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,617
7424hr
Pakistan Cases
880,362
323224hr
Sindh
299,194
Punjab
327,362
Balochistan
23,866
Islamabad
79,221
KPK
127,038
Hong Kong stocks up at break

  • The Hang Seng Index rose 0.39 percent, or 109.52 points, to 28,137.09.
AFP 17 May 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks rose in the morning session Monday, extending the gains enjoyed at the end of last week, following a strong lead from Wall Street.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.39 percent, or 109.52 points, to 28,137.09.

Hong Kong stocks up at break

