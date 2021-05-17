Markets
Hong Kong stocks up at break
- The Hang Seng Index rose 0.39 percent, or 109.52 points, to 28,137.09.
17 May 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks rose in the morning session Monday, extending the gains enjoyed at the end of last week, following a strong lead from Wall Street.
The Hang Seng Index rose 0.39 percent, or 109.52 points, to 28,137.09.
Pakistan desires broad-based and comprehensive partnership with US, Qureshi tells Blinken
Hong Kong stocks up at break
Corruption case: Govt includes Shehbaz Sharif's name in no-fly list
Gaza pummelled by fresh Israeli air strikes, nearly 200 dead in a week
Pakistan reports 3232 new coronavirus cases, 74 deaths in 24 hours
Pro-Israel, pro-Palestinian protesters clash in Montreal
UN General Assembly to consider call for Myanmar arms embargo
Israel launches dozens of strikes as Gaza fighting enters second week
OIC condemns Israel’s attacks
Israel air strikes kill 42 Palestinians
Bilawal flays federal govt for ‘depriving’ Sindh of its share
There’s ‘judicious’ distribution of water, insists Irsa
Read more stories
Comments