Registration of CSS Corner 2022 starts today

KARACHI: The registration process for the first batch of CSS Corner 2022 at Frere Hall and Ayesha Manzil Campus under Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) is going to start from today (May 17), officials said.

It is a four month long course for which no fee is charged. At the same time, participants are being offered the opportunity to participate in a mentorship programme based on their abilities.

Students participating in the CSS course can register themselves by downloading the registration form online and email it to [email protected]

The aspirants can also submit the form in person at Frere Hall or Ayesha Manzil Campus.

Repeaters will have to submit new registration form. During this first-of-its-kind CSS course in Pakistan, expert and experienced current and former government officials provide guidance to students and help them prepare for the CSS exam.

