Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,617
7424hr
Pakistan Cases
880,362
323224hr
Sindh
299,194
Punjab
327,362
Balochistan
23,866
Islamabad
79,221
KPK
127,038
Business Recorder Logo
May 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Registration of CSS Corner 2022 starts today

Recorder Report 17 May 2021

KARACHI: The registration process for the first batch of CSS Corner 2022 at Frere Hall and Ayesha Manzil Campus under Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) is going to start from today (May 17), officials said.

It is a four month long course for which no fee is charged. At the same time, participants are being offered the opportunity to participate in a mentorship programme based on their abilities.

Students participating in the CSS course can register themselves by downloading the registration form online and email it to [email protected]

The aspirants can also submit the form in person at Frere Hall or Ayesha Manzil Campus.

Repeaters will have to submit new registration form. During this first-of-its-kind CSS course in Pakistan, expert and experienced current and former government officials provide guidance to students and help them prepare for the CSS exam.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

kmc Frere Hall government officials CSS Corner 2022 Ayesha Manzil Campus mentorship programme CSS course CSS course in Pakistan provide guidance to students CSS exam

Registration of CSS Corner 2022 starts today

Israel launches dozens of strikes as Gaza fighting enters second week

OIC condemns Israel’s attacks

Israel air strikes kill 42 Palestinians

Bilawal flays federal govt for ‘depriving’ Sindh of its share

There’s ‘judicious’ distribution of water, insists Irsa

SBP announces normal office timings

Consortium proposes to develop copper, gold mine

Swiss parliament to look into Credit Suisse fiasco

Govt, KE moving towards new PPA

Inter-provincial, inter-city transport resume: Registration of people age 30 and above begins

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.