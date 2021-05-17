Committee formed for cleaning of storm water drains

KARACHI: A committee has been constituted by the Sindh Local Government (LG) Department for the timely cleaning of storm water drains and successful completion of all matters. A notification has also been issued in this regard.

Giving the details, Sindh Local Government Secretary Syed Najam Ahmad Shah said that as per the decision taken in the last cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Sindh, the committee for cleaning of 41 drains of KMC and 514 drains of DMCs has been established and the members of the committee have also been duly notified.

Najam Ahmad Shah said that the committee would oversee the timely and transparent completion of the drain cleaning process and would actively carry out its responsibilities throughout the process, according to which the procurement process would be carried out in accordance with the law.

The selection process of contractors will be completed, procurement process will be scrutinised from grass root level to delivery, selection of the consultant firm to observe the process of sludge extracted from drains and its transfer to landfill site. Recommendations will be made for payment to contractors after completion of the work and steps will be taken to ensure implementation of SOPs throughout the process.

