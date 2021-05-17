Coronavirus
May 17, 2021
World

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

Reuters 17 May 2021

JAKARTA: Indonesia has suspended distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine to run tests for sterility and toxicity following the death of a 22-year-old man a day after immunisation, the health ministry said on Sunday.

The “CTMAV547” batch consists of 448,480 vaccine doses that arrived in the Southeast Asian nation last month - part of a delivery of more than 3.85 million doses from the COVAX Facility, backed by the World Health Organization.

Some of the doses have been distributed in the capital city Jakarta and the province of North Sulawesi, as well as given to the military, the ministry said in a statement.

A national committee in charge of monitoring the effects of novel coronavirus vaccination launched an investigation earlier this month after a 22-year-old man in Jakarta died a day after receiving an AstraZeneca shot.

