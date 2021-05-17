Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,617
7424hr
Pakistan Cases
880,362
323224hr
Sindh
299,194
Punjab
327,362
Balochistan
23,866
Islamabad
79,221
KPK
127,038
World

Sao Paulo mayor dies

AFP 17 May 2021

SAO PAULO: The mayor of Sao Paulo, Brazil’s most populous city, died Sunday after a long battle with cancer of the digestive system, the hospital where he was being treated announced. Mayor Bruno Covas had been hospitalized on May 2 as the cancer, first diagnosed in 2019, spread through his body.

His medical team said Friday that his condition was terminal.

News of his death, announced by the city’s Syrian-Lebanese Hospital, prompted an outpouring on social media, with thousands of supporters expressing condolences for the moderate politician and solidarity with his family. Covas, a member of the Brazilian Social Democracy Party, had positioned himself in the center of a polarized country.

