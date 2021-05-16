World
17 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza Sunday: authorities
Updated 16 May 2021
GAZA CITY: Israeli air strikes on Gaza killed 17 Palestinians Sunday, raising the death toll in the crowded coastal enclave since bombardments escalated last Monday to 174, Gaza's health ministry said.
Among the people killed are 47 children, it said. In Israel, 10 people have been killed in total, with barrages of rockets fired from Gaza.
Comments