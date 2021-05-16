China accuses US of ignoring plight of Palestinians by blocking UN meeting on Gaza

(Karachi) Amid the Israeli offensive against Gaza, China has accused the United States of ignoring the suffering of Muslims after Washington blocked a scheduled UN Security Council meeting aimed to address the intensifying conflict, local media reported.

As per details, China has blamed the US for blocking an originally scheduled session of the UN on May 14 on Israel's brutal attacks on Palestine despite fierce clashes and bloodshed. However, after criticism from world leaders, the UN Security Council agreed to hold the session.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Hua Chunying stated the US had single-handedly obstructed the Security Council from speaking out on the crisis, "standing on the opposite side of the international community".

"What we can feel is that the US keeps saying that it cares about the human rights of Muslims... but it was ignoring the suffering of the Palestinian people," Hua added.

"The US should realize that the lives of Palestinian Muslims are equally precious," she said.

She maintained that efforts should be made to lower temperatures and prevent the crisis from escalating. She restated that China will push the Security Council to take action soon, as well as reiterate its firm support for a two-state solution.

On May 15, US President Joe Biden urged calm between Israel and Gaza and affirmed his support for a two-state solution in his first phone call with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

Biden dispatched an envoy to the region on Friday to work for calm.

Biden told Abbas the United States is making efforts with the concerned parties to reach the goal of reducing violence in the region.

Biden also said the United States opposes the eviction of Palestinians from East Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah.

President Biden also spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and raised concerns about civilian casualties in Gaza and the bombing of the building that housed AP and other media offices.