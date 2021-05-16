Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,543
7624hr
Pakistan Cases
877,130
237924hr
Sindh
298,078
Punjab
325,662
Balochistan
23,831
Islamabad
79,123
KPK
126,787
Business Recorder Logo
May 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China accuses US of ignoring plight of Palestinians by blocking UN meeting on Gaza

  • Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Hua Chunying says the US had single-handedly obstructed the Security Council from speaking out on the crisis
  • China will push the Security Council to take action soon, as well as reiterate its firm support for a two-state solution: Hua
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 16 May 2021

(Karachi) Amid the Israeli offensive against Gaza, China has accused the United States of ignoring the suffering of Muslims after Washington blocked a scheduled UN Security Council meeting aimed to address the intensifying conflict, local media reported.

As per details, China has blamed the US for blocking an originally scheduled session of the UN on May 14 on Israel's brutal attacks on Palestine despite fierce clashes and bloodshed. However, after criticism from world leaders, the UN Security Council agreed to hold the session.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Hua Chunying stated the US had single-handedly obstructed the Security Council from speaking out on the crisis, "standing on the opposite side of the international community".

"What we can feel is that the US keeps saying that it cares about the human rights of Muslims... but it was ignoring the suffering of the Palestinian people," Hua added.

"The US should realize that the lives of Palestinian Muslims are equally precious," she said.

She maintained that efforts should be made to lower temperatures and prevent the crisis from escalating. She restated that China will push the Security Council to take action soon, as well as reiterate its firm support for a two-state solution.

On May 15, US President Joe Biden urged calm between Israel and Gaza and affirmed his support for a two-state solution in his first phone call with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

Biden dispatched an envoy to the region on Friday to work for calm.

Biden told Abbas the United States is making efforts with the concerned parties to reach the goal of reducing violence in the region.

Biden also said the United States opposes the eviction of Palestinians from East Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah.

President Biden also spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and raised concerns about civilian casualties in Gaza and the bombing of the building that housed AP and other media offices.

China United States Hua Chunying fierce clashes Israeli offensive suffering of Muslims UN Security Council meeting intensifying conflict session blocked Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman

China accuses US of ignoring plight of Palestinians by blocking UN meeting on Gaza

Thousands rally in North America in solidarity with Palestinians

COVID-19: Pakistan reports 76 deaths, 2,379 new infections in 24 hours

Veteran politician Begum Nasim Wali Khan passes away

UN chief 'dismayed', 'disturbed' by Israel strikes on Gaza

Brazil struggles to vaccinate as Covid toll spirals

UN Security Council to meet after Gaza destruction, rocket fire into Israel

Flared natural gas latest prize in bitcoin miners' energy quest

IS claims Afghan mosque blast that killed 12 worshippers: SITE

Fighting resumes in southern Afghanistan as ceasefire ends: officials

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters