Pakistan
Veteran politician Begum Nasim Wali Khan passes away
- Begum Naseem Wali was suffering from diabetes and heart ailments
- Wali's funeral prayers will be offered at 6 pm today at Wali Bagh, Charsadda
16 May 2021
(Karachi) Former Awami National Party (ANP) provincial president Begum Nasim Wali Khan has passed away, local media reported on Sunday.
As per family members, Begum Nasim Wali was suffering from diabetes and heart ailments. Wali's funeral prayers will be offered at 6 pm today at Wali Bagh, Charsadda.
Begum Nasim Wali Khan was the wife of ANP leader Khan Abdul Wali Khan and stepmother of ANP chief Asfandyar Wali Khan.
She was the first woman from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to get elected as a lawmaker. Begum Nasim Wali was elected member of the National Assembly once and member of the provincial assembly three times.
She had also served as the head of the Awami National Party (ANP).
