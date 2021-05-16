Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,543
7624hr
Pakistan Cases
877,130
237924hr
Sindh
298,078
Punjab
325,662
Balochistan
23,831
Islamabad
79,123
KPK
126,787
Business Recorder Logo
May 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Veteran politician Begum Nasim Wali Khan passes away

  • Begum Naseem Wali was suffering from diabetes and heart ailments
  • Wali's funeral prayers will be offered at 6 pm today at Wali Bagh, Charsadda
Fahad Zulfikar 16 May 2021

(Karachi) Former Awami National Party (ANP) provincial president Begum Nasim Wali Khan has passed away, local media reported on Sunday.

As per family members, Begum Nasim Wali was suffering from diabetes and heart ailments. Wali's funeral prayers will be offered at 6 pm today at Wali Bagh, Charsadda.

Begum Nasim Wali Khan was the wife of ANP leader Khan Abdul Wali Khan and stepmother of ANP chief Asfandyar Wali Khan.

She was the first woman from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to get elected as a lawmaker. Begum Nasim Wali was elected member of the National Assembly once and member of the provincial assembly three times.

She had also served as the head of the Awami National Party (ANP).

funeral prayers passed away obituary Awami National Party Wali Bagh Charsadda begum nasim wali suffering from diabetes and heart ailments veteran politician

Veteran politician Begum Nasim Wali Khan passes away

Fighting between Taliban, Afghan forces resume in Southern Afghanistan after ceasefire ends

Thousands rally in North America in solidarity with Palestinians

COVID-19: Pakistan reports 76 deaths, 2,379 new infections in 24 hours

UN chief 'dismayed', 'disturbed' by Israel strikes on Gaza

Brazil struggles to vaccinate as Covid toll spirals

UN Security Council to meet after Gaza destruction, rocket fire into Israel

Flared natural gas latest prize in bitcoin miners' energy quest

IS claims Afghan mosque blast that killed 12 worshippers: SITE

Fighting resumes in southern Afghanistan as ceasefire ends: officials

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters