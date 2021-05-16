COVID-19: Pakistan reports 76 deaths, 2,379 new infections in 24 hours

(Karachi) At least 76 people died while 2,379 new infections have been reported during the past 24 hours across the country, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) stated on Sunday.

Since the coronavirus outbreak, the death toll in Pakistan has reached 19,467.

As per details, 2,379 fresh coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours with a 7.82 percent positivity rate. Of the total number of cases, 4,387 patients are in critical condition. The total number of infections in the country now currently stands at 874,751.

Meanwhile, 30,402 tests were conducted across the country during this period. 783, 480 people have recovered from the deadly disease while 12410924 samples have been tested thus far.

Since the COVID outbreak, Punjab has reported the most number of infections with 324,589 cases, followed by Sindh with 297.078 infections. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recorded 126,614 cases, Islamabad 79,027, Balochistan 23,814, and Gilgit Baltistan 5,417 cases. The tally of coronavirus cases in Azad and Jammu Kashmir stands at 18,212.

O May 15, the NCOC decided to allow markets and shops to remain open till 8 pm from May 17 onwards.

The NCOC also decided that all inter-provincial, intra-city, and inter-city public transport can resume from May 16 instead of the earlier decided May 17. It was further decided to continue running trains with 70pc occupancy in the country.

The forum also said that normal working hours for offices will resume from May 17, with the condition of 50pc work from home to remain in place. Advising the public to continue with the implementation of Covid-19 SOPs, the forum further urged the public to ensure vaccine registration from 1166 prior to visiting vaccination centers.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan warned that a complete lockdown will be imposed in the country if the coronavirus situation does not improve.

He has said that despite the drastic rise in coronavirus cases, the government is not implementing a complete lockdown across the country as it will affect the working class and business community. He urged people to follow coronavirus SOPs to avoid imposing full restrictions.

Meanwhile, the NCOC had approved the import of 6,000 metric tons of oxygen and 5,000 cylinders.

The decision-making body on the COVID situation also decided to restrict international flights to Pakistan from May 5 to May 20 as a review of the decision would be made in a meeting on May 18.

The NCOC also called for reducing international flight operations in the country by 80 percent.