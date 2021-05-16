Top four social protection interventions: WB recognizes Ehsaas Emergency Cash programme

ISLAMABAD: The World Bank, in its latest report released Saturday, has recognized Ehsaas Emergency Cash among top four social protection interventions globally in terms of number of people covered.

In its report titled “global social protection responses to Covid-19”, the Bank says that there has been “an exponential growth in social protection measures between March, 2020 and May, 2021 and that a total of 3,333 social protection measures have been planned or implemented in 222 countries or territories”.

According to the report, Pakistan’s Ehsaas also ranked high among the programs that did well in terms of planned versus actual coverage rates.

Pakistan ranks 4th globally in terms of the number of people covered and 3rd globally in terms of percentage of population covered among those that covered over 100 million people.

The World Bank further says that only “select countries have attained impressive six-digit levels” in this regard and Pakistan’s Ehsaas Emergency Cash is one of them.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021