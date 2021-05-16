KP govt to lift lockdown tomorrow

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced the lifting of a week-long complete lockdown across the province from Monday (tomorrow) as per the decision of the National Command Operation Centre (NCOC).

Whereas, the public transport, including intercity and intracity will resume operation in the province from Sunday (today).

According to an official notification issued by the provincial Home department here on Saturday, a week-long complete lockdown will be ended in Peshawar from May 17.

It stated that all commercial activities, establishments and markets shall be closed by 8pm from May 17 in the province.

However, the notification said that the medical services, stores, vaccination centres, tandoors, milk shops, hotel, restaurants, E-commerce, home delivery (only takeaway), petrol pumps, utility services, cellular network will be exempted from the timing restriction.

On the other hand, it stated the all types of outdoor and indoor programmes/gatherings, including cultural, religious and musical events will be strictly banned.

All private and public offices/departments shall observe their respect normal office timings from May 17 (Monday), it added.

The public transport, intracity, intercity and interprovincial transport will be allowed to resume operation with strict observance of SOPs including wearing facemask. Intercity and intracity transport shall operate with capacity of 50 percent passengers from Sunday (today), the notification said. Wearing facemask is mandatory at all public places.

The instructions/guidelines for remaining sectors shall be issued after deliberation of National Command Operation Centre in its meeting to be held on May 19.

Police and district administrations were instructed to ensure strict implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to contain further spread of the deadly virus, otherwise the violators of the above instructions and guidelines will be penalized under the relevant law.

