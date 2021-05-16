Coronavirus
HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,467
8324hr
Pakistan Cases
874,751
153124hr
Sindh
297,078
Punjab
324,589
Balochistan
23,814
Islamabad
79,027
KPK
126,614
Business Recorder Logo
May 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russia’s Nornickel resumes full operations

Reuters 16 May 2021

MOSCOW: Russian metals producer Nornickel has resumed full operations at one of its two mines hit by flooding this year, it said on Thursday.

Nornickel is the world’s largest palladium producer and a leading nickel producer. A sudden inflow of water at two of its mines, which account for 36% of ore mined by the company in Russia, reduced its 2021 output forecast in February.

The company’s Oktyabrsky underground mine is back at its daily ore mining capacity of 14,100 tonnes after flooding, Nornickel said in a statement.

The second underground mine, Taimyrsky, is expected to restart production in early June, it added.

Repairs and the pumping out of water from the Taimyrsky mine are progressing in line with the previously announced recovery schedule, Nornickel senior vice president Nikolay Utkin said in the statement.

Nickel Nornickel metals producer Nikolay Utkin

Russia’s Nornickel resumes full operations

Hard-earned peace in western border areas will be preserved

Ghani asks European allies’ role to ‘get Pakistan on board’

China’s Zhurong rover makes history with Mars landing

Country to get another batch of China’s vaccines today

Pandemic to be ‘far more deadly’ this year, WHO warns

WB approves $153m to support vaccination drive

Educational institutions: Sindh extends closure till 23rd

Expect ‘choppiness’ in US economic recovery: White House

New POL products’ prices to be announced tomorrow

Rs4bn allocation against RLNG supply: ECC refuses to give relief to export sectors

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.