Russia’s Nornickel resumes full operations

MOSCOW: Russian metals producer Nornickel has resumed full operations at one of its two mines hit by flooding this year, it said on Thursday.

Nornickel is the world’s largest palladium producer and a leading nickel producer. A sudden inflow of water at two of its mines, which account for 36% of ore mined by the company in Russia, reduced its 2021 output forecast in February.

The company’s Oktyabrsky underground mine is back at its daily ore mining capacity of 14,100 tonnes after flooding, Nornickel said in a statement.

The second underground mine, Taimyrsky, is expected to restart production in early June, it added.

Repairs and the pumping out of water from the Taimyrsky mine are progressing in line with the previously announced recovery schedule, Nornickel senior vice president Nikolay Utkin said in the statement.