Shehbaz's name not placed on ECL yet: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Saturday said the name of Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif had not been placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) yet.

The minister, in a video message, said, "A summary to this effect is lying with the Federal Cabinet and it's approval is expected to be received by the Interior Ministry either on Monday or Tuesday.”

The interior and law ministries would then take action on it in accordance with the law and Constitution, he added.

It may be mentioned that the cabinet's sub-committee on May 12 recommended to the Federal Cabinet to place the name of Shehbaz Sharif on the ECL following the request of National Accountability Bureau.

Sheikh Rashid, in the video message, further said the corona positivity ratio had come down in the country due to compliance of the standard operating procedures by the masses during the Eid holidays.

He commended the efforts of Pakistan Army, National Command and Control Center, police and other institutions in that regard.

The nation, he said, responded to the anti-covid protocols with responsibility.